Spoiler alert: We may already know who wins season 2 of ‘The Challenge: USA’

From MTV to CBS, The Challenge is one of the most action-packed shows you can watch on primetime television at the moment — it is safe to say that we are obsessed, and have been since its debut back in 1998!

Premiering on August 10, The Challenge: USA is back and better than ever for its historic second season, bringing together fan-favorite Survivor castaways, Big Brother houseguests, The Amazing Racers, and The Challenge veterans who will compete against each other for a massive cash prize.

With a contestant (or multiple contestants) packing their bags at the end of each episode, which male and female will emerge as the champions of The Challenge: USA season 2?

Do we already know who wins season 2 of ‘The Challenge: USA?’

While we do not know for sure, a source has been oh-so telling throughout season 2 of The Challenge: USA‘s thus far…

That source is none other than The Challenge Wiki, but more specifically @Jul4s25. On a post titled “The Challenge: USA 2 Cast and Elimination Spoilers,” the user has been correct on every elimination so far —it is only fair to assume that this will hold true for the rest of the season!

Where does this information come from? The world may never know…

This article on The Challenge Wiki was posted back in April, long before the premiere of this season of The Challenge: USA.

The piece begins by sharing that the challengers filmed from April 6 to May 21 in Croatia. To follow this, the user listed the castlist (plus the format of the game and the initial teams), which was 100% accurate to what The Challenge: USA fans in the season’s inaugural episode.

Somehow, @Jul4s25 even knew who almost made the cut, but unfortunately did not, this season.

Allegedly, Darrell Taylor of Road Rules: Campus Crawl and Nia Moore of The Real World: Portland were in Croatia, ready to step in should someone have to leave the show. Season 2 of The Challenge: USA also had six other alternates on standby, however, they were not waiting on location: Hannah Chaddha, Joseph Abdin, and Kyland Young of Big Brother, Cayla Platt and Lulu Gonzalez of The Amazing Race, and Cinco Holland of Love Island: USA.

We would have loved to see the hunky Joseph Abdin put his muscles to good use on The Challenge: USA!

Then things start to get interesting, as the user reveals every single elimination in season 2 The Challenge: USA. While there is no telling whether or not this information is entirely accurate, based on the track record of the post so far, we will definitely be betting our money on what is written here.

The list begins by sharing that Ameerah Jones is eliminated by Michele Fitzgerald, followed by Jonna Mannion being eliminated by Tori Deal, Paulie Calafiore being eliminated by Johnny Bananas, Luis Colón being eliminated by Chris Underwood, Amanda Garcia being eliminated by Desi Williams, Alyssa Lopez being eliminated by Cassidy Clark, and Dusty Harris being eliminated by Wes Bergmann — all of these have been true so far!

If the pattern continues, it looks like Tiffany Mitchell will be eliminated by Michaela Bradshaw next, followed by Monte Taylor being eliminated by Tyler Crispin, Sebastian Noel also being eliminated by Tyler, Wes being eliminated by Chris, and Alyssa Snider being eliminated by Cassidy.

To follow that, it looks like challenge beast Tyler will be eliminated, however, the man who slays him in the arena is still unknown.

Then, Michele will be eliminated by Cassidy, Cassidy will be eliminated by Chanelle Howell, and Josh Martinez will be eliminated by Faysal Shafaat, ultimately leaving us with our final four men and women.

Drumroll please! We have reached the point in this oh-so telling article where we find out how each individual placed in host TJ Lavin’s final challenge. Based on how he has done it in past seasons (including The Challenge: USA‘s inaugural season just last year), it is sure to be as physically draining as can be.

If this post on The Challenge Wiki is correct, the challengers will finish as followed: Faysal and Tori will come in fourth place, Bananas and Michaela will come in third place, and Chanelle and Cory Wharton will come in second place.

This means that the winners of The Challenge: USA season 2 will be Chris and Desi — talk about staying Survivor strong!

To see this all unfold (and to see if this article continues to be true), be sure to tune into CBS from 10 pm to 11 pm ET/PT every Thursday and 9 pm to 10 pm ET/PT every Sunday.