What channel is ‘The Challenge USA’ on and at what time does it air?

Season 2 of the beloved series is back and better than ever!

The wait is finally over! The Challenge: USA‘s highly-anticipated second season premieres tonight, and we seriously can’t contain our excitement.

For those who have not seen the beloved series, The Challenge: USA — a spinoff of MTV‘s The Challenge — is a high-stakes competition show where contestants from various CBS reality shows compete against one another in a series of dangerous challenges, with hopes to outlast their fellow players and earn a massive cash prize in the end.

While season 2 of The Challenge: USA will bring together fan-favorite Survivor castaways, Big Brother houseguests, and The Amazing Racers, six The Challenge alumni who have competed on the MTV version of the series will be joining the cast as well, making for the toughest competition yet. Even the winningest competitor of all time, Johnny Bananas, will be making an appearance this season, alongside Cory Wharton, Wes Bergmann, Amanda Garcia, Jonna Mannion, and Tori Deal.

While we wait on the edge of our seats for its premiere tonight, we have just one question: Where and when can we tune in to season 2 of The Challenge: USA? Fortunately, we got you covered…

What channel is ‘The Challenge USA’ on?

Mark your calendars because your summer lineup just got an upgrade 😉 An all-new season of The Challenge: USA 🇺🇸 premieres THURSDAY AUGUST 10 on @CBS. ☀️ #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/rzJDajg78t — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 22, 2023

Despite The Challenge originating on MTV, The Challenge: USA will air on CBS, and it will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount Plus.

Given that The Challenge has numerous spinoff shows (The Challenge: Double Agents, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, The Challenge: Ride or Dies… the list goes on), many folks wonder why The Challenge: USA was brought to CBS, rather than any of its other spinoffs that remained on MTV.

After The Challenge: World Championship aired this spring, our questions were answered! The Challenge: USA was a part of a global initiative, with CBS taking on the U.S. version and other networks across the pond taking on the U.K., Argentinian, and Australian versions. All four spinoffs came together this past spring for The Challenge: World Championship, a season that brought together fan-favorites from all four of the respective shows, as well as various The Challenge alumni.

With CBS picking up a second season of The Challenge: USA, can we expect a second season of The Challenge: World Championship? Only time will tell…

What time is ‘The Challenge USA’ on?

TODAY'S THE DAY 😈 Get ready for season 2️⃣ of #TheChallengeUSA premiering TONIGHT at 10/9c only on @cbstv! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/bV1dwXMwJ6 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 10, 2023

Season 2 of The Challenge: USA will premiere tonight at 10pm ET/PT, right after another one of our favorite CBS reality shows: Big Brother. With unfortunate circumstances causing this forthcoming episode of Big Brother to be jam-packed with drama, it is safe to say we will be seated on our couch all night long…

Lucky for The Challenge: USA fans, tonight’s episode is not the only one this week! Until August 31st, the beloved series will air from 10pm to 11pm ET/PT every Thursday and 9pm to 10pm ET/PT every Sunday.

After that, the show will air only on Thursdays, but regardless, we are beyond thrilled to see what this season has in store – it is sure to be action-packed!