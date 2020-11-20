Supernatural Series Finale Kills Off [SPOILERS]

After 15 seasons and 327 episodes, Supernatural concluded its record-breaking run on The CW this week. The series has had so many endings over the years that it was hard for fans to guess how it was actually all going to wrap up for good, but it went out in both shocking and heartbreaking fashion, as the show decided to go ahead and kill off one of its leads.

The episode saw the brothers investigate the murder of a couple and the kidnapping of their children, discovering that it was the work of a gang of vampires dressed in skull masks who feed on kids every few years as part of a harvest. The leader of the vampires was unmasked as Jenny, a foe they faced in one of their earliest hunts. She and her cronies are no match for the Winchesters, but nonetheless, a tragic accident happens in the ensuing melee.

Dean is slammed up against a post that has a sharp piece of rebar sticking out of it, which pierces his torso and delivers a fatal wound. Sam can’t believe what’s happening, pleading with his brother to stay with him. Dean is at peace, though, saying: “You knew it was always going to end like this for me… It’s OK, it’s good. We had one helluva ride, man.”

Dean makes Sam promise not to use supernatural means to bring him back, arguing that it “always ends bad,” and praises his younger brother for being stronger than him and admitting that he’s always looked up to him. “It was always you and me,” he says. After a few more tearful words, Dean passes away, with Sam letting his brother go. Dean then awakes in Heaven, which is now a more communal place, where he’s reunited with lost loved ones. Many years later, an elderly Sam, who’s lived a full, long life, joins his brother up in the sky.

In short, Supernatural went all in on making sure there wasn’t a dry eye in the house with its series finale, but be sure to let us know what you thought of it in the comments section below.