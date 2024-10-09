SpongeBob Squarepants Halloween special free live streams: Where to watch Kreepaway Kamp, other episodes

He lives in a pineapple under the sea, but SpongeBob Squarepants is coming out to celebrate the spooky season this year with a special Halloween-themed episode, “Kreepaway Kamp.” This one-hour episode will premiere on Oct. 10 in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary.

The episode takes place at Kamp Koral and the whole crew is there, including Patrick, Sandy, and Mr. Krabs. During the reunion, a scary figure appears in the darkness and starts staling the animated group. In Spongebob fashion, things start going wrong—and quickly. Campers start disappearing, and Spongebob and his crew must figure out how to survive Kreepaway Kamp without getting too spooked. What happens next, you’ll have to watch and see.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch “Kreepaway Kamp,” including air times, cast details, and streaming information.

Where to watch SpongeBob Squarepants Halloween Special

Date: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

Time: 7pm ET

SpongeBob SquarePants “Kreepaway Kamp” will air on Paramount Plus at 7pm. ET on Oct. 10. Viewers can livestream every episode on Paramount Plus, which offers a 30-day free trial for new users.

SpongeBob fans are getting an extra treat this Halloween season. Alongside “Kreepaway Kamp,” there’s a brand new episode of the Patrick Star Show, “Something Stupid This Way Comes,” set to debut on Paramount+ on Oct. 14. The Patrick Star Show, which centers around SpongeBob’s goofy buddy Patrick, is a spinoff of the original series.

When it launched in 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants became a quick hit with its catchy theme song and unique, bright-yellow box-shaped character. It’s now in its third season. The franchise has grown to include multiple spinoff shows, movies, and even a Broadway musical.

In 2019, the man behind the voice of SpongeBob, Tom Kenny, told Entertainment Weekly, he’s happy to be a part of the long-running show’s legacy. “SpongeBob is one of the last remaining super-visual cartoons. There’s just not a whole lot of shows like that anymore,” Kenny said at the time. “In some ways, I feel like I’m working in this time-machine job. Like working on a radio show or Looney Tunes. It’s pretty cool that we’re still able to be employed as milkmen in 2019.”

Kenny also talked about his character’s superpower. After being asked by a fan if SpongeBob is an autistic character, Kenny replied, “Of Course!” During an interview with the Mark Marn WTF podcast in 2012, Kenny further explained the topic of SpongeBob’s neurodivergence. “I don’t know what there is in that show that talks to kids that are on the autism spectrum, but more than other cartoons… because SpongeBob as a character is a little autistic,” said Kenny. “Obsessed with his job, very hardworking, gets really, really deep into something.”

Meet the cast of the SpongeBob Squarepants Halloween special

The voice cast of the SpongeBob Squarepants “Kreepaway Kamp”:

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob)

Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick)

Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy)

Rodger Bumpass (Squidward)

Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs)

Mr. Lawrence (Plankton)

