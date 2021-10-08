SpongeBob SquarePants References Squid Game In A Bizzare Way

SpongeBob SquarePants may have occasionally weird and creepy moments at times but seeing them reference one a quite violent show that’s been dominating Netflix is enough to raise eyebrows as well as goosebumps. While the puns were ripe for the making due to Squidward’s presence on the show, we never would have believed that a Squid Game crossover of any kind could have happened with the animated kids’ show.

The official SpongeBob SquarePants Twitter account did just that, however, referencing one of the biggest moments early on in the show. Spoilers ahead!

The tweet references the Red Light, Green Light game played on the show and the giant creepy doll that acompanies it. While no young kids (we hope) could have caught the reference, Twitter users were a bit more keen. Heck, some users even tried to play along!

And now fans are even making weird crossover fanart for the two shows.

But the weirdest part? The account randomly chose to respond to a few users, all with the exact same message.

wonderful weather we're having — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) October 7, 2021

Will we see them bring a clever reference like this to the actual TV show? If they can reference the famous Squidward’s Suicide copypasta on the show, anything could happen. Someone had better get to writing a SpongeBob x Squid Game story fast!