This Squid Game [SPOILERS] Lego Build Has Fans Buzzing

When a show is so popular internet providers sue you for so many people streaming it, you know it’s going to be something special. Squid Game is the biggest horror sensation to hit Netflix in some time and has been inspiring fans across the globe to do everything from sending money to an unknown bank to making amazing Lego creations.

Reddit user Scoutisaspyable shared their creative vision for a Red Light, Green Light inspired build inspired by the show. The Lego gore was incredibly popular, so much so that it may have inspired new people to check out the show.

Others commented on just how popular the show must be to be brought to life with Legos.

Check out the impressive build below. Would you buy a Squid Game Lego set if one were officially created?