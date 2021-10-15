Squid Game Costume Sales Continue To Surge Ahead Of Halloween

Netflix’s Squid Game is the show that is taking the world by storm, so it shouldn’t be a surprise characters from the South Korean survival drama show are sure to make the rounds at Halloween gatherings this year.

From those eye-popping red jump suits the masked soldiers wear to the green track-suited contestant uniforms, we’re certain the colorful wardrobes will be subjects of many a costume contest in years to come. And not to mention The Frontman’s iconic polygonal mask and the VIPS’ jewel-encrusted animal headdresses being a veritable wet dream for a would-be cosplayer.

For those not in the know, Squid Game is a show centered around cash-strapped people being recruited by a shadowy organization into a macabre contest in which the winner of a series of children’s games gets a life-changing sum of money, but the losers of the games also lose their lives.

Official Squid Game Merchandise Samples 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We previously reported about how the aforementioned red jumpsuits were flying off digital store shelves of the shop boohooMAN. Unsurprisingly, even more online shops are now reporting sales spikes for Squid Game-related merch.

Per ComicBook, both Amazon and Etsy are now also reporting costume items from the show are selling like hot cakes. The green tracksuits worn by the show’s contestants is proving to be a top seller on Amazon, while Etsy has noted a number of independent sellers are creating large quantities of costumes inspired by the series, including using 3D printers to create the aforementioned masks worn by the puppeteers of the contest.

You can watch all nine episodes of Squid Game on Netflix now, and you should probably watch it lest you have a confused look at the next Halloween party you go to.