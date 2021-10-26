Squid Game Creator Disses Lebron James: “Have You Seen Space Jam 2?”

File this one away in the “I guess anything really is possible” file. Basketball superstar Lebron James and Netflix God and Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk are trading words online.

Apparently, James wasn’t too thrilled with the ending of the show. Also, there are spoilers here for the end of the show but if you haven’t seen it yet I don’t know what to tell you.

James was talking to his teammate Anthony Davis when he expressed his discontent.

“I didn’t like the ending though,” James told Davis. “I know they start it off with a Season 2, but, like, get on the fucking flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like, what are you doing?”

Those words didn’t fall on deaf ears. Eventually, Dong-hyuk was asked about James’ comments and giggled when he heard what James said.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?….LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.'”

The fact that Dong-hyuk called out Space Jam 2, and that these two can communicate with each other through the media, is proof that anything is possible in this world.

Dong-hyuk wrote and directed all episodes of the show and has been getting a lot of requests for a sequel. In the same interview, he said he was indeed in talks with Netflix to make another season.

“Of course there is talk,” he said. “That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix.”

Dong-hyuk previously said his plans for the sequel weren’t really “well developed” and that he felt tired even thinking about it.

“If I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors,” he said.

You can currently watch Squid Game on Netflix.