‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk gives update on season 3 and it might just avoid one of season 2’s worst mistakes

After years of waiting, the follow-up to Netflix’s socially-conscious drama Squid Game has finally been released. Airing in December 2024, the series follows Seong Gi-hun’s attempts to bring down the system.

Recommended Videos

When it first premiered, Squid Game was a break-out success that left fans hanging for a couple of years. The same will not be the case for Season 3, which creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed to Variety would be imminent.

“At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious. But what I can say is, after Season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for Season 3 soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.”

The writer revealed that these seasons fall so close together because they are part of one overarching story. Season 1 of Squid Game could have easily concluded with Gi-hung’s winnings. Instead, he comes back in the sophomore season because of the extensive story Hwang laid out. Initially, when the writer originally conceived of the second season, the story became too large for itself. Clocking in at 10 episodes, Hwang decided one season would not be able to contain that number. Instead, he split it to give the second season a satisfying conclusion and simultaneously create a third. The next season of the attention-grabbing series will air in 2025, a stark difference from the years that fans had to wait previously.

Squid Game season 3 will raise the stakes even more

Scripted television series have been in flux lately. In contrast to the dependable airing structure of a season once a year, many shows have to wait to get greenlit before making it to audiences again. Squid Game season 2 took a long time to get to the airwaves, arguably losing its initial momentum. Season 3 will avoid this mistake and put the main character into even more dire straits. During Gi-hun’s crusade to find the makers of the game and take down the regime, he of course finds himself in the thick of it again. But by the season’s end, he has encountered a myriad of mistakes as well as losing a loyal friend. Hwang Dong-hyuk teases this is where Season 3 will pick up in 2025.

“As for the storyline of the third season, Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like? What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2.”

Viewers may agree that this is an understatement. After surviving the first game and getting his winnings from all of the people who perished, Gi-hun has to go through it again. He has an insurmountable task of taking down a titanic foe. When Squid Game season 3 airs in 2025, he will have his work cut out for him.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy