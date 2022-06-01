‘Squid Game’ creator planted season 2 clues ‘just in case’

Squid Game was the biggest TV hit of 2021 and of course, its massive success has led to a second season, though this wasn’t always the plan.

While there had been no plans for a second season during the writing phase of its first, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed in an interview with Indiewire that he left some loose ends just in case a second season was on the cards.

“For myself and also the audience. Just in case there is another season, these things could be loose knots. I only currently have a broad storyline. I’m in the process of structuring the story and the new games, and wanting to crystallize them into more detailed ideas.”

As Hwang explained, right now there is a plan in place for a second season of the show, though it would seem specifics haven’t yet been ironed out, and as such fans shouldn’t expect to see it anytime soon.

Aside from the obvious open-ended conclusion, it isn’t entirely clear what hints and clues were given in Squid Game season one that could give away what fans should expect from season two. Perhaps as the second season comes together and new information is revealed these will become more clear.

There have been some minor details shared about the second season including a few characters that will be making their returns.

Squid Game may have quickly rose to success on Netflix but the series did take a while to come together. This being the case, fans shouldn’t expect to see a second season of the show anytime soon, but it is coming.