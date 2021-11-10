Squid Game Creator Reveals Alternative Ending That Might Have Better Satisfied Audiences

Squid Game took over the world with its striking visuals, compelling characters, and unpredictable twists. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk rocketed to fame as a result, and has proven to be an entertaining interview subject with his forthright answers and opinions to some pretty dumb questions.

Most recently, while speaking with EW, Hwang has gone into detail on the controversial ending of the show. This sees lead character Gi-hun dealing with both the fabulous riches he’s won and the guilt of so many dying in the games. As the final episode closes out, he’s turned his life around and is ready to get on a plane to see his daughter. But, just as he’s about to board, he changes his mind, apparently heading back to the island for the next game.

It’s split opinion — with even famed NBA star LeBron James saying that it doesn’t make sense. Hwang has revealed that he too was torn over how the season should wrap up:

“We actually wrestled between two different scenarios for the ending. There was one, the other alternate ending, where Gi-hun would get on the plane and leave. And then there was of course the one where he would turn back and walk towards the camera. We constantly asked ourselves, is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to leave and go see his family, to pursue his own happiness? Is that the right way for us to really propose the question or the message that we wanted to convey through the series?”

Hwang continued:

“We came to the conclusion that the question that we wanted to propose cannot be done if he left on the plane. The question that we want to answer — why has the world come to what it is now? — can only be answered or can only be proposed if Gi-hun turned back and walked towards the camera. So that’s how we ended up with that ending in the finale.”

I’m betting Netflix was also happy when they saw the ending as it leaves the door wide open for a second season. That’s now in the works, though as Hwang has a couple of other projects he wants to pursue we may be waiting a while to see Gi-hun’s story continues. It’ll be interesting to see where things go from here, with the character now motivated purely by a desire to do good rather than any monetary ambitions.

Let’s hope we hear more on Squid Game‘s return soon, though after the first season I’m on board for whatever Hwang Dong-hyuk creates next.