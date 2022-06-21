‘Squid Game’ star isn’t ruling out a season 2 return

Squid Game was undoubtedly the biggest TV hit of 2021, and as we gear up for a second season to arrive soon, one of the show’s main cast members has weighed in on the future of their character and the show.

Speaking to Discussing Film, Park Hae-soo who played Cho Sang-Woo in the first season has shared his thoughts on a potential return in the show’s second season, not ruling it out entirely but sharing what else he’d like to see going forward.

“Well, whether or not my character will be returning [in Squid Game Season 2], that’s all in the director’s head. So that’s not anything I can say for sure. What I would love to see is the development of Gi-hun’s character and his relationship with the masked man. That’s one thing I’m looking forward to seeing. As for the games, there are so many traditional Korean childhood games that people haven’t seen yet. I would love to see something like traditional Korean jump rope.”

Those who have seen the show’s first season will know that the return of Cho Sang-Woo is unlikely as he seemingly met his end at the conclusion of the games, but it could happen in some kind of flashback scene or something of the sort.

Squid Game was officially greenlit for season 2 earlier this month, an announcement that was shared alongside a message from creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

If you haven’t yet seen the viral Netflix hit then Squid Game season one is available to watch in its entirety now.