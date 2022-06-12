Netflix officially announces ‘Squid Game’ season 2, creator issues statement

It’s been the worst-kept secret in entertainment for what feels like forever, but Netflix were presumably holding off so that the company could end Geeked Week in style. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, then, the streaming service has officially confirmed that a second season of Squid Game is in the works.

Of course, we’ve all known this for a long time, given that the cast and crew have been offering vague teases whenever they get asked about it, which is all the time given that the first run of episodes became a global phenomenon, captured the imagination of fans all over the world, turned the ensemble into international superstars, and became Netflix’s most-watched original series ever.

In short; this is hardly an earth-shattering revelation, but it’s still nice to know that it’s officially official. As you can see below, Squid Game‘s return was unveiled in a brief promo clip, which came accompanied by a statement from creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

There’s even some juicy plot details thrown in for Squid Game supporters to ruminate on, so we can expect the theorizing and dissection of each and every word to begin right about now. We’d have been more surprised has the smash hit series not been renewed, but the next batch of episodes will come facing intense scrutiny and even greater pressure.

After all, nobody was expecting Squid Game to seize the zeitgeist in a chokehold and refuse to let go, and there are going to be hundreds of millions of eyes on the production from start to finish.