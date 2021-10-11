Squid Game’s Player 001 Actor Has Apparently Joined Instagram

Netflix’s Squid Game is taking the world by storm and launching some of its leading players into international stardom, such as actress Jung Ho-yeon, who plays Kang Sae-byeok and who recently gained 15 million Instagram followers in less than a month.

Now another actor is seemingly joining the selfie-centric social media platform: actor Oh Yeong-su, who portrays player 001, Oh Il-nam, in the hit survival drama that is on track to become Netflix’s most popular show of all time.

For those who are unfamiliar, Squid Game centers around cash-strapped people who are recruited by a shadowy organization to participate in a macabre winner-takes-all competition. The contest centers around playing children’s games and if you lose, you die. The final winner out of 456 walks away with 45.6 billion won, or the South Korean equivalent of $38 million US dollars.

Though Yeong-su’s apparent Instagram account does not yet have the coveted blue checkmark next to his name, another verified actor on the platform seemingly minted the user as the genuine article by tagging him in a post, one detail-oriented Reddit user pointed out. You can view Yeong-su’s account here. Check out the Instagram post below in which actor Lee Jung-jae, who plays protagonist Seong Gi-hun in the show, tagged Yeong-su:

And here’s a little behind-the-scenes photo to add to the authenticity, with Yeong-su teasing a forthcoming interview, below:

As Reddit user kaydenceee pointed out in a post that is now gaining a lot of traction on the Squid Game subreddit, Yeong-su’s Instagram account has apparently been live since last week, but he’s been getting a lot more follows after the tagged photo seemingly confirmed it as the actor’s official account this morning.

You can catch all nine episodes of Squid Game right now on Netflix.