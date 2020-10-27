Star Trek: Discovery season 3 has kept Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham apart from the rest of the Discovery crew across its first two episodes, with the premiere exploring how Burnham adjusted to arriving in the 32nd century while the second followed Saru (Doug Jones) and the gang as they appeared in the far future one year later. In episode 3, “People of Earth,” they’ll finally find each other again and these new promo images tease a happy reunion.

The photos reveal Burnham back on board the U.S.S. Discovery, with the tearful Commander depicted hugging Keyla Detmer (Emily Coutts) and in a touching half-embrace with Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Stamets (Anthony Rapps) and Saru. She’s also shown conversing with the Kelpian while walking through the ship.

As the title suggests, this episode will see the crew decide to return to Earth in order to find out what happened to the Federation over the past 1000 years. We’ve already learned in previous weeks that the organization is far from its heyday, with a terrible tragedy called the Burn effectively bringing about the end of Starfleet. Despite the sorry shape of the Federation, though, these pics make clear that the crew will be overjoyed to be back on Earth.

Star Trek: Discovery 3x03 Photos Reveal Burnham And The Crew's Reunion 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“People of Earth” will also introduce a key new character. Blu del Barrio is joining the cast as young Starfleet officer Adira. Del Barrio made waves last month when it was announced they would be the first non-binary actor, and also character, in the Star Trek franchise. Ian Alexander is likewise set to appear later this season as Gary, the first trans person in the universe.

Here’s the synopsis for episode 3×03, which is written by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt and directed by Trek legend Jonathan Frakes:

“Finally reunited, Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew journey to Earth, eager to learn what happened to the Federation in their absence.”

Don’t miss Star Trek: Discovery this Thursday on CBS All Access.