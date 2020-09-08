Watch: Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Teases A Fantastic Future

CBS All Access has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 3, delivering our best look yet at the long-awaited next run of the show. Season 2 ended with Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the Discovery crew traveling circa 1000 years into the future, and this trailer does a terrific job of teasing the new challenges the team will face but also the sense of old-fashioned optimism they’ll bring with them from the past.

The trailer confirms that Burnham will be separated from her friends when she arrives in the future, discovering herself on a barren world. She’ll quickly meet a new ally, though, in the form of David Ajala’s charming Book, who explains to her that the Federation is practically kaput by this time, thanks to a mysterious event called “The Burn,” which he says is when the galaxy took “a hard left.”

As for the crew, Saru (Doug Jones) rallies the troops by telling them: “We are completely disconnected, but we are also together.” This positive attitude in the face of adversity is something that runs through the rest of the trailer, while it’s revealed that Burnham reunites with the Discovery as well. And when she does, she brings with her a belief that they should carry on the spirit of Starfleet. “The Federation isn’t just about ships. The Federation is its people.”

It seems this will be the team’s new mission going forward. “The Federation gave us the resources and the mandate to solve the biggest, most troublesome problems in the galaxy,” Burnham says in voiceover. This confirms what we’ve heard before, that season 3 will return the show to a kind of TOS outlook and feel, cutting loose some of the angst of previous years.

Don’t miss Star Trek: Discovery season 3 when it premieres on October 15th. And be sure to catch the Star Trek Day Celebrations over at StarTrek.com/day.