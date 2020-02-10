Star Trek: Discovery Star Teases Her Return As Number One

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 reintroduced new versions of three classic characters – Ethan Peck’s Spock, Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One. After that season ended with the U.S.S. Discovery flung into the far future, meaning we won’t get any more from this trio on the show, Trek fans demanded that a spinoff be produced focusing on the pre-TOS days of the Enterprise crew.

That hasn’t materialized yet, but the second run of Star Trek: Short Treks did bring back all three in various episodes. As far as we know, nothing else is in the works with these characters, but that hasn’t stopped Romijn from revealing that she’s still involved with the franchise. The actress spoke to The Daily Front Row about her new jewelry line recently but also dropped a brief hint that she’s not done as Number One, saying:

“I’ve also been working on Star Trek here and there, but I can’t really talk about that.”

Discovery EP Alex Kurtzman has previously maintained that a spinoff with Pike, Spock and Una – to use her real name – is possible, with the producer revealing that his team is working out the best way to bring them back. Going by Romijn’s comment, it seems this problem has been solved and there’s something coming involving the trio.

The actress suggests she hasn’t committed to a regular gig though and rather that she’s continuing to turn up in the Trek universe now and again, so we maybe shouldn’t be expecting a full series to appear. Still, it sounds like it’s safe to expect more from the original Enterprise crew in some form in the future. Another Short Trek, perhaps? Or some kind of flashback that somehow slots into either Discovery or Star Trek: Picard? Maybe.

Speaking of Picard, that’s currently airing on CBS All Access, while Star Trek: Discovery will return for its third season later this year.