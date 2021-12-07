‘Star Trek’ fans can now sip authentic Andorian and Cardassian wines

While Star Trek may be set many decades in the future, the most die-hard fans of the series know that it’s possible to taste some of the most popular drinks in its fictional universe. Star Trek Wines has been producing official replicas of everything from Klingon Blood Wine to the finest vintage from Chateau Picard for many years now.

Now, they’re introducing two new products; Andorian Blue Premium Chardonnay and Cardassian Kanar Red Wine Blend. They are available in limited quantities earthside, with the Andorian Blue being particularly rare, with only 2161 bottles made.

“Third in a series of United Federation of Planet wines, the 2021 Andorian Blue Chardonnay features one-of-a-kind bottles, elegant silk screen designs and a special United Federation of Planets metal medallion affixed to the front of the bottle. Since the original Star Trek Series, blue spirits have long played a role in the Star Trek universe. The Andorian Blue Chardonnay, a premium Chardonnay from Santa Lucia Highlands, has a stellar blue color that pays homage to the history of colorful Star Trek spirits. Aged 12 months prior to bottling, the Andorian Blue has delicious notes of citrus, peach, and apricots. Bright, fresh acidity with a lush mouthfeel and long finish. “ Official Description

“The story of Kanar is intimately connected with the rise of the Cardassian Union and the strong bonds which hold the Union together. In its quest for authenticity, the Star Trek Wines team conducted a rigorous multi-year search for an original Cardassian Kanar bottle, a unique ‘serpent-shaped’ vessel. With only a handful of the original bottles found, we rendered the few remaining bottles in 3D for accuracy and worked with a specialized facility in Southern Italy to recreate and forge an identical replica, resulting in one of the most fascinating bottles in the Galaxy. Our award-winning winemakers crafted this delicious, premium red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petite Sirah and Petite Verdot resulting in a dark, rich wine with notes of ripe blackberries and juicy blueberries, velvety tannins, and a long, delightful finish. Each shipment of Cardassian Kanar is individually numbered.” Official Description

Those who want to get their hands on a bottle of these unique wines should be ready to pay a bit of a premium. The Andorian Blue costs $50.00 a bottle, while the Cardassian Kanar costs $60.00.

Still, with the holidays incoming soon, they would make the ultimate gift for any Star Trek fan who’s of drinking age. Would you like to try some authentic wines from the series? Tell us in the comments!