Amazon Announces Star Trek Month For November

Star Trek Day was actually at the beginning of September, but Amazon has just announced that they’re making November their Star Trek Month. The online retailer has teamed up with CBS, Paramount and IDW Publishing to launch an exciting month-long promotion that allows fans to grab a free digital comic book from comiXology if they purchase select Trek products through Amazon.

The deal is that fans only have to spend $25 or more on Trek merchandise to qualify for a free comic book. If you do that, you can choose from out of three comics on offer, all first issues. The first is Star Trek: Picard – Countdown #1, the prequel comic to the recent hit CBS All Access series starring Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc which explores the mission that changed his life forever. The second is Star Trek: Year Five #1, which continues the adventures of The Original Series‘ Enterprise crew. And last but not least, Star Trek: Discovery: Aftermath #1, a tie-in to DIS season 2.

If you want to get your hands on any of these comics, here are the Trek products that you can purchase any assortment of in order to qualify. If you’re looking to fill any gaps in your physical media collection on any of the Trek TV series or you’re after a boxset of all of the movies before J.J. Abrams rebooted them, then this is your best opportunity.

Here’s a breakdown of the products, their contents and special features:

Star Trek: Discovery: Season One (Blu-ray™, DVD) – The collection includes all 15 episodes from the first season of the CBS All Access original series, along with a trove of compelling featurettes and additional special features. The series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp and more.

Star Trek: Discovery: Season Two (Blu-ray, DVD) – “Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes, the CBS All Access series returns with all 14 episodes from the second season and over four hours of exclusive special features, plus two series-related Short Treks: “Runaway” and “The Brightest Star.”

Star Trek: Picard Season One (Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook) – Patrick Stewart reprises his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in the premiere season of the CBS All Access release, which boasts over two hours of exclusive special features, including never-before-seen interview footage of Patrick Stewart. Also includes the Short Trek “Children of Mars.”

Star Trek: Short Treks (Blu-ray, DVD) – Dive deeper into key themes and characters that fit into Star Trek: Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe with all nine of the CBS All Access original short stories, including three U.S.S. Enterprise shorts featuring Star Trek: Discovery: Season Two favorites and two animated shorts unlike any other from the Star Trek universe. The complete collection also includes more than 50 minutes of exclusive special features.

Star Trek 10-Movie Stardate Collection (Blu-ray) – Experience every unforgettable moment from Captain Kirk’s triumphant return to the U.S.S. Enterprise with this brilliant collection, including: Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek Nemesis. The set also includes access to Digital copies of all 10 films.

Star Trek Picard Movie & TV Collection (Blu-ray) – Relive Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s greatest adventures with the six-disc collection, including two feature-length TV episodes, Star Trek: The Next Generation “Chain of Command” and “Best of Both Worlds,” and four Next Generation films – Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek Nemesis. The collection is packed with over 10 hours of previously released special features.

Complete Series Collections: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Complete Series Star Trek: Enterprise: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) Star Trek: Voyager: The Complete Series



November is a fitting month for Amazon to host this promotion as we’re in the midst of a glut of Trek content. Following Lower Decks wrapping up its first season a few weeks back, Discovery season 3 is unfolding weekly on CBS All Access. Behind the scenes, meanwhile, producers are also gearing up to work on DIS season 4, Picard season 2 and new spinoff Strange New Worlds. Animated series Prodigy is likewise in development over at Nickelodeon.

Don’t miss Star Trek Month over on Amazon when it kicks off from this Sunday, November 1st.