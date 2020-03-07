Star Trek: Picard BTS Photos Reveal Unexpected Next Generation Reunion

This week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard was a highlight of the run for fans as it brought back two favorites from The Next Generation. Namely, Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis as William Riker and Deanna Troi. This marked four former TNG regulars appearing on the sequel series so far, alongside Patrick Stewart’s eponymous ex-Enterprise captain and Data (Brent Spiner). And while this has certainly been a treat, we’re always open to further familiar faces returning.

As far as we know though, no more old characters are coming back for the remainder of season 1, but these behind-the-scenes images from filming on episode 7, titled “Nepenthe,” reveal an unexpected TNG reunion that will have fans beaming. As you can see in the gallery below, the first photo captures Stewart, Frakes, Sirtis and Isa Briones with two surprise guests – Michael Dorn and LeVar Burton, who played Worf and Geordi La Forge on TNG.

Briones – who plays Soji, Data’s daughter, on the show – shared the pics on her Instagram. It seems it was a pretty unbelievable experience for her to be surrounded by so many Trek icons and you can see her selfies with Dorn and Burton and also read her caption from the post below:

“Probably one of the most surreal days of my life. One of those moments when you look around and go “how is this my life?” (in the good way). I truly am the luckiest girl in the world to be a part of this legacy and this family.”

Seeing as they were on set, you might be wondering whether there’s a chance the pair could be secretly set to turn up in the next couple of episodes of Picard. Unfortunately, though, series producer Heather Kadin has previously stated that neither Worf or La Forge will be back this year as there was no space for them in the storyline.

That said, tie-in materials have revealed what both of these characters are up to by the time of Picard. La Forge was in charge of the construction of a fleet for the Romulan rescue mission while Worf is the current captain of the Enterprise. Both of these new careers could easily lead them to cross paths with Jean-Luc in the future, so fingers crossed this set visit is building to something.

Star Trek: Picard continues with episode 8, “Broken Pieces” this Thursday on CBS All Access.