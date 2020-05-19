Star Trek: Picard Co-Creator Reveals How Long The Show Will Last

Star Trek: Picard’s first season saw Patrick Stewart return to the role after an 18 year absence. With those 10 episodes in the bank, a question fans will be anxious to know now is how many more we can expect? Thankfully, Picard screenwriter Akiva Goldsman has recently shone some light on that question.

In a new interview with Collider, Goldsman divulged a few details regarding how long the show will run for, and the factors informing that decision, saying:

“I mean, I think we have discussed it as both a 3 season show, a 5 season show, a ‘let’s just keep going forever’ show. Star Trek: Picard in my view will go as long as Patrick Stewart wants to do it… As I’m sure you know, he was not interested in coming back. And we did a lot of… really good collaborative story breaking and talking and you know and I think he’s particularly delighted in a good way about having come back. And we will rely on that goodwill until he feels he’s done.”

Not the concrete answer some may have been hoping for, but it’s still enlightening. Ultimately, Star Trek: Picard will run for as long as Patrick Stewart wants to do it. I’m mindful, as I’m sure the producers are, that he isn’t getting any younger. As long as he’s fit enough to make it though, I can’t think of a reason (pandemics notwithstanding) that they won’t, but this isn’t going to be one of those “go on forever shows.” Still, I hope they get good mileage out of it yet.

In the immediate future? Well, seasons 2 and 3 have already been commissioned, though the pandemic has postponed filming planned for this summer. You can expect a delayed second run because of that regrettably inescapable fact. For your Jean-Luc fix in the meantime, er, give the 10 episodes of Picard another spin? Or one of the 178 episodes of The Next Generation. There’s a lockdown viewing marathon for you.

If you’ve got any thoughts on Goldsman’s Star Trek: Picard comments, drop your own below. 3 seasons, 5 seasons, endless seasons, apparently they’ve all been floated. I think 3-5 seasons is a good innings for any drama. Nobody wants shows to outstay their welcome (as so many do). Quality not quantity, that’s the important thing.