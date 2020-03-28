Star Trek: Picard Fans Are Going Crazy Over Season 1 Finale

Star Trek: Picard reached the conclusion of its debut season this Thursday and fans are still reeling from it. The previous nine episodes had featured many moving moments, thanks to the return of several familiar faces long since seen in the franchise, but the season 1 finale went all out in trying to get us to sob our guts out. Riker returned. Seven got a happy ending. Picard frikkin’ died (and was then resurrected) and Data got one last farewell.

There’s a lot to take in, then, and some elements obviously proved controversial with certain sections of the fandom, but by and large, most folks seem to have loved the finale, titled “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2,” with some even calling it one of the best episodes in Star Trek history. Here are just a few of the positive reactions going around on social media…

It was, I quote, a masterpiece.

This was the best episode of Star Trek in any franchise. It was as if every major theme – life, exploration, truth, the meaning of our existence – where only Star Trek has had the faith in its viewers to explore, was perfectly woven into this masterpiece. #PicardFinale pic.twitter.com/GeFDjRazni — Rick May (@ickrayaymay) March 27, 2020

“A culmination of a lifetime of love.”

Just watched the finale of Star Trek: Picard. As someone who grew up being introduced to Next Generation at a very young age by my father this episode truly felt like the culmination of a lifetime of love. Thank you so much for your performances, @BrentSpiner and @SirPatStew !! — Voltaire Adams (@JeremyBortz) March 26, 2020

“Perfect” is a word going around a lot.

See? (Also, this video is likewise perfect).

I, for one, thought the Star Trek: Picard finale was perfect pic.twitter.com/Jd1KgQkFTu — Rory Mallette (@rorymallette) March 27, 2020

There were a lot of tears.

I am currently crying because I watched the season finale of Star Trek: Picard. What a good fucking show.#StarTrekPicard — LA (@therealLAbetch) March 27, 2020

Go on, be honest…

So how much did you cry during the finale of Star Trek: Picard? #starktrekpicard #StarTrek — Amy Ginsburg-Author_ (@amy_ginsburg) March 28, 2020

There were just so many things to love.

So many things I loved about the #PicardFinale!!! Seven Of Nine avenging Hugh. Riker back in the uniform, in command, with reinforcements and making a stand-off with the Romulan fleet LIKE A F’ING BOSS. Picard & Data’s final farewell.

Looking forward to the next season!!! 😭👏 — Beau Murphy (@murphybeau69) March 26, 2020

The best scene in all of Star Trek? Discuss.

The closing scene with @BrentSpiner and @SirPatStew in the #PicardFinale was probably the best scene in all of Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/uzMk8pARjJ — UtiliTerran (@UtiliTerran) March 27, 2020

Sir Patrick Stewart, thank you for coming back to the franchise and giving us this season.

The season finale of Star Trek: Picard was very special. Star Trek, in some form or another, has been with me for as long as i can remember. This season has been absolutely fantastic and this episode in particular left in tears… but happy tears. It was perfect. pic.twitter.com/GB1USudv5F — Walker Talker (@walkertalker222) March 28, 2020

The finale saw Picard at his most heroic, first piloting La Sirena against a fleet of Romulan ships in a bid to stop a synth/organic war and convincing Soji to shut down the beacon that was summoning the god-like synths who would annihilate the galaxy, all in expense of his own health. Jean-Luc ultimately fell prey to his terminal brain disease and passed away, but Altan Soong and his Golem android body proved to be his salvation and Picard was born anew, as a synthetic himself.

Of course, the Starfleet legend will return for Star Trek: Picard season 2, hopefully coming some time next year. In the meantime, though, let us know what you thought of the finale in the comments section below.