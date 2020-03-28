Home / tv

Star Trek: Picard Fans Are Going Crazy Over Season 1 Finale

By 1 hour ago
x

Star Trek: Picard reached the conclusion of its debut season this Thursday and fans are still reeling from it. The previous nine episodes had featured many moving moments, thanks to the return of several familiar faces long since seen in the franchise, but the season 1 finale went all out in trying to get us to sob our guts out. Riker returned. Seven got a happy ending. Picard frikkin’ died (and was then resurrected) and Data got one last farewell.

There’s a lot to take in, then, and some elements obviously proved controversial with certain sections of the fandom, but by and large, most folks seem to have loved the finale, titled “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2,” with some even calling it one of the best episodes in Star Trek history. Here are just a few of the positive reactions going around on social media…

It was, I quote, a masterpiece.

“A culmination of a lifetime of love.”

“Perfect” is a word going around a lot.

See? (Also, this video is likewise perfect).

There were a lot of tears.

Go on, be honest…

There were just so many things to love.

The best scene in all of Star Trek? Discuss.

Sir Patrick Stewart, thank you for coming back to the franchise and giving us this season.

New Star Trek: Picard Photos Reveal First Look At Season 1 Finale
1 of 7
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

The finale saw Picard at his most heroic, first piloting La Sirena against a fleet of Romulan ships in a bid to stop a synth/organic war and convincing Soji to shut down the beacon that was summoning the god-like synths who would annihilate the galaxy, all in expense of his own health. Jean-Luc ultimately fell prey to his terminal brain disease and passed away, but Altan Soong and his Golem android body proved to be his salvation and Picard was born anew, as a synthetic himself.

Of course, the Starfleet legend will return for Star Trek: Picard season 2, hopefully coming some time next year. In the meantime, though, let us know what you thought of the finale in the comments section below.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...