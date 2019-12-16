Star Trek: Picard Already Renewed For A Second Season

Patrick Stewart’s much-anticipated return as Jean-Luc has yet to even hit our screens, but Star Trek: Picard has already been officially renewed for a second season. Ahead of the series premiere next month, Deadline reported this morning that CBS All Access has given the greenlight for the show to move forward into its sophomore run.

Picard season 2 is due to follow the same format as season 1 and will consist of 10 episodes. There will be some changes behind the scenes, though, as showrunner Michael Chabon is moving on for season 2 to helm the upcoming adaptation of his novel, The Adventures of Kavalier & Clay. His successor has yet to be announced.

What’s more, it seems the budget will be significantly increased. Apparently, Picard has been awarded over $20.4 million in California tax incentives, which is a fair amount more than the $15.6 million allocated to season 1.

Of course, it’s far too early to be talking about plot details for season 2, but Picard will mark Stewart’s first appearance in the Trek universe in about 18 years, following on from the conclusion of The Next Generation crew’s adventures in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis. And it won’t just be Stewart who’s back, as a host of other familiar faces are due to feature as well, including Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data) and Jeri Ryan (Voyager‘s Seven of Nine). The Borg are also expected to play a major role.

Picard is set to move the franchise into fresh territory, too, with newcomers including Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway, Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd. The show is boldly going where Trek has never gone before as well by moving beyond the point of 2009’s Star Trek, examining the fallout of the destruction of Romulus. Apparently, the event has scarred Picard and is the cause of him living a solitary existence on his vineyard when the series opens.

Don’t miss Star Trek: Picard when it debuts on CBS All Access on January 23rd, 2020.