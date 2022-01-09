‘Star Trek: Picard’ resumes production after major COVID outbreak

Production on Star Trek: Picard hit a major roadblock this week when a major outbreak of COVID-19 spread through the set, with a total of 50 crew members testing positive. Paramount Plus was forced to grind filming to a halt, but it was noted at the time that producers were attempting to get everything back on track as soon as possible, with the hope that filming could begin at the start of the incoming week, if not before.

It turns out they were accurate in this prediction as it’s now been confirmed that Picard was back in front of cameras this weekend. Showrunner Terry Matalas made the announcement on Twitter recently, by sharing an intriguing set pic of a Starfleet ship monitor.

Things looked dire for the hit streaming series, which stars Sir Patrick Stewart as fan-favorite Jean-Luc Picard, for a little bit there. The COVID outbreak hit the very first day back after the holiday break, no doubt caused by folks travelling around a lot on their Christmas vacations. With its leading star at the age of 81, closing down production immediately was the only option open to them, but thankfully everything now seems to be back up and running, just a few days behind schedule.

And Picard fans needn’t be worried that this will hold up the release of season two. The second and third seasons are being filmed back to back, with the sophomore run actually wrapping up filming last fall. That means that it should be on course to make its planned start date of this February. Assuming work on season three progresses smoothly from now on, that’ll likely follow in Feb. 2023. It’s currently unclear if that will be the end, or if a fourth season is on the cards.

The 10-episode second season of Star Trek: Picard, which features the return of John de Lancie as Q, premieres on Paramount Plus next month.