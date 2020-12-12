New Star Trek Theory Says Worf Replaces Data In Picard Season 2

Star Trek: Picard had a couple of wobbly episodes and made some odd decisions in the finale, but is generally considered a success. At the very least it was nice to catch up with beloved The Next Generation characters like Riker, Troi and Data, as well as see the aged Picard at odds with a new Starfleet. But there was one big absence from the first season that everyone missed. Yup, I’m talkin’ Worf.

Michael Dorn’s Klingon Chief of Security was one of the best characters on TNG and went on to make the jump to Deep Space Nine. In the last episode of that show Worf was named as the Federation ambassador to the Klingon Empire, though he returned to the Enterprise for Star Trek: Nemesis. After that books and comics have shown him taking over the Captaincy of the Enterprise-E and continuing on its voyage of discovery

All this makes him prime fodder for an appearance in Picard‘s second season, with a theory from ScreenRant saying that he could replace Data. After all, his return would also be a neat way to explore the Klingons’ relationship with the Federation in the wake of the destruction of Romulus. The warrior race hasn’t actually been seen in live-action since the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, with the last sighting of one in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks.

In addition to all that, Michael Dorn is vocal about his desire to reprise Worf. He’s been trying to get a Worf spinoff show greenlit for a long time, though has said he’d only return to Trek if he were given a substantive and meaty role. What better way to do that than to give Picard a mission that sends him deep into Klingon space and brings Worf along for the ride?

Star Trek: Picard‘s second season will begin production in early 2021 and should begin shooting not too long afterwards. For my money, the problems of the first season were down to rushed scripts, so hopefully the delays caused by the COVID pandemic will allow the screenwriters to iron out any flaws.