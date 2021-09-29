Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Set Photos Tease New Ship And More

We’re getting some insights on the direction of Star Trek: Picard season three thanks to some behind-the-scenes photos from some of its crew, including a hint that the show may make the jump from its main ship being an independent freighter to a bona fide late 24th-century Starfleet vessel.

According to TrekMovie, executive producer Akiva Goldsman said season three is slated to bring something new to the Paramount Plus series which, given the new photos from co-showrunner Terry Matalas and others, may very well be in reference to the ship change. Check out the images below:

Goldsman also said that production for season two of the Patrick Stewart-starring show wrapped up earlier this month, with season three beginning the next day. Season two will also purportedly wrap up the Q storyline introduced in the first season.

Some of the other insights provided by the BTS images include what a Tellarite looks like eating on their lunch break, a tease of Star Trek VI‘s Boatswain’s whistle, the departure of Orla Brady’s Laris coming from the actress’s own Twitter account, and Jonathan Frakes, known for his role of William Riker in the series, will be returning as a director, according to cinematographer Crescenzo Notarile’s Twitter teaser image.

You can catch season two of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount Plus in February 2022, with season three not likely to come out until 2023.