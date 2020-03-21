Star Trek: Picard Just Created A Potentially Big Plot Hole

With Star Trek: Picard nearing the end of its first season, the series has been raising a number of questions about the world that its story takes place in. As well as seemingly retconning the events of previous episodes in the franchise, the show has also been delving into darker areas of the series’ universe. However, this week’s episode, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1,” created a plot hole around the growing number of synths on the show, and what we’ve heard about them so far.

According to ScreenRant, the latest episode of Star Trek: Picard complicates things by introducing Sutra, the twin of Jana. In ‘Et in Arcadia Ego,” we see Picard’s makeshift crew deliver Soji to her home planet of Coppelius, and try to figure out a way of dealing with the Romulan Zhat Vash that are pursuing them. By this point, we’ve learnt about the Romulan fear of a synthetic armageddon, and how Rios encountered Jana and fellow synth Beautiful Flowers while on the USS. ibn Majid.

Both synths were killed in what we now know was part of Commodore Oh’s secret plan as a Zhat Vash leader working within Starfleet to prevent synthetic life from developing. The introduction of Sutra, who has golden skin and yellow eyes, complicates Rios’s story though, as his story and reaction to Soji suggested that she was a doppelgänger for Sutra. And if Sutra is Jana’s twin, then by all accounts she should have had the same, more artificial appearance.

Sure, it’s not the most glaring plot hole that fans may have spotted this season, but it does seem a bit odd that Rios and the episode heavily implied that Jana was as human-seeming as Soji before she was assassinated. In any case, we’re still not sure how far Star Trek: Picard will take its current synth plot line, and whether there’ll be any closure in the season’s remaining episode. What we do know for now, though, is that Picard’s own role in the events may be significantly affected by the health reveal we received in the most recent episode.