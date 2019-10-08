New Star Trek: Short Treks Trailer Teases The Tribbles

Star Trek fans can never get enough of the Tribbles and the ever-procreating creatures are back yet again in this week’s episode of Short Treks season 2. Titled “The Trouble with Edward,” the 10-15 minute short will star Alita: Battle Angel actress Rosa Salazar, Bob’s Burger‘s H. Jon Benjamin and a whole lot of Tribbles.

The fun outing, which looks to be a comic-leaning episode of the anthology show, is written by Graham Wagner and directed by Daniel Gray Longino. Much like the title, the synopsis teases that the real problem this time won’t so much be the Tribbles themselves but the slightly crazed scientist who’s studying them.

For more, check out the summary and trailer below:

“Newly minted Captain Lynne Lucero (Rosa Salazar) is excited to take command of the U.S.S. Cabot, until she meets Edward Larkin (H. Jon Benjamin), an ornery scientist who believes he has found a revolutionary new use for tribbles…”

The preview confirms when exactly this short takes place in the Trek timeline, too, as the Cabot crew aren’t already familiar with the Tribbles, pointing to this being pre-The Original Series. Sure enough, this is made clear when Anson Mount’s Captain Pike drops by, revealing that this is set during the same period as the first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery.

Short Treks returned with the surprise release of the season opener “Q&A” on Saturday and from now on, the following five episodes will drop on Thursdays every month or so.

“The Trouble with Edward” – Thursday, October 10th

“Ask Not” – Thursday, November 14th

“The Girl Who Made the Stars” – Thursday, December 12th

“Ephraim and Dot” – Thursday, December 12th

“Children of Mars” – Thursday, January 9th

Be sure to catch Star Trek: Short Treks “The Trouble With Edward” on CBS All Access in a couple of days’ time.