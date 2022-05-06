‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ scores 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes

But will the future episodes manage to keep this fresh score?

It’s a home run of galactic proportions for Paramount Plus series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds; following the premiere of its first episode earlier today, the series finds itself with a 100 percent approval rating on film review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, with 22 critics having reviewed the series at the time of writing.

The series also has an audience score of 92 percent, proving that the series is a hit amongst viewers as well. It remains to be seen whether the series manages to maintain this high rating as upcoming episodes hit the streamer.

Taking place ten years before the events of 1966’s Star Trek: The Original Series, the show stars Anson Mount (Inhumans, Dota: Dragon’s Blood) as Captain Christopher Pike, a role that Mount reprises from Star Trek: Discovery, exploring the galaxy along with the rest of the crew of the USS Enterprise.

The series also stars Ethan Peck as Spock, a role he also played in Star Trek: Discovery, and Rebecca Romijn (X-Men series of films) as Number One, second-in-command of the USS Enterprise. Also appearing as crew members of the Enterprise are Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Jess Bush, Babs Olusanmokun, and Bruce Horak.

Gia Sandhu as T'Pring in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' on Paramount Plus Ethan Peck as Spock and Anson Mount as Pike in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' on Paramount Plus Melissa Navia as Ortegas in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' on Paramount Plus Celia Rose Gooding as Uhuru in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' on Paramount Plus Ethan Peck as Spock in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' on Paramount Plus Christina Chong as La'an, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Anson Mount as Pike in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' on Paramount Plus Adrian Holmes as Admiral April in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' on Paramount Plus Anson Mount as Pike (on a horse) in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' on Paramount Plus

The first episode calls Captain Pike to action after receiving the news that Number One has gone missing on a first contact mission aboard the USS Archer. As the episode progresses, we’re quickly introduced to the show’s main cast who set the joyous, hopeful tone that the series aims to convey. And, judging by the reactions from fans and critics alike, episode director Akiva Goldsman managed to strike all the right notes.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently streaming on Paramount Plus. The second episode will release this May 12.