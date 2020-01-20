Star Wars Fans Are Loving George Lucas Cradling Baby Yoda

January 17th will be a day long remembered. For this past weekend, the baby met the creator.

Over on Twitter, The Mandalorian writer-director Jon Favreau shared a really rather touching photo of George Lucas, founding father of the Star Wars franchise, cradling Baby Yoda, the cute little critter from Lucasfilm’s live-action series who has since gone on to become a bona fide Internet sensation. More so than even Baby Groot.

It’s an incredible photo, and sure enough, the Star Wars fanbase has reacted with glee to the pic of Lucas holding Baby Yoda. If nothing else, it’s further proof that Disney and Jon Favreau struck gold with the character. For one, he’s central to the story of The Mandalorian – lone gunslinger travels the galaxy, protecting his adopted son (or daughter?) at all costs – but the way in which the Powers That Be kept Baby Yoda under wraps helped fuel the inevitable tidal wave of excitement.

But don’t just take our word for it; below is a small sampling of the Twitter reactions to George Lucas and Baby Yoda’s photo:

Extremely blessed image passing by your timeline https://t.co/ydwu4QDasZ — Davi Brantes (@BrantesDavi) January 17, 2020

Jon Favreau single handedly kick started the MCU and made star wars special again in the same decade, a true 🐐 https://t.co/lV5qM0AHk2 — Mike Haq💽💽 (@young_taqo) January 17, 2020

This is truly amazing because he looks as if he was looking at his new born child. This photo is legendary. https://t.co/FScmqu3baF — Jay Martyr (@JayM_PourBaby) January 17, 2020

Always two, there are, a master and an apprentice…

Truth be told, it’s unlikely to be the first time that George Lucas saw Baby Yoda in person, but it’s still a wholesome image nonetheless. And further proof that Lucasfilm and Jon Favreau nailed The Mandalorian‘s central plot, hopefully paving the way for numerous live-action Star Wars TV shows now that the films have been placed on hold. Temporarily, we might add.

"Always two, there are. A master, and an apprentice." https://t.co/7xIC0TmJzv — Austen Bundy (@AustenBundyDC) January 17, 2020

The Mandalorian has already been given the green light for a second season, and it’s one which will reportedly feature much more Moff Gideon, whose quest to capture Baby Yoda will no doubt spill into 2021.