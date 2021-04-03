Star Wars Concept Art Hints At The Return Of [SPOILERS] In The Book Of Boba Fett

The return of Boba Fett during last year’s run of The Mandalorian was a dream come true for a lot of Star Wars fans. Though what we couldn’t have foreseen in our wildest dreams was his very own spinoff series.

Indeed, the closing moments of the Season 2 finale, “The Rescue,” teased the return of the legendary bounty hunter in The Book of Boba Fett, a new TV series currently in development for Disney Plus. And while plot details about the new show are scarce, we know that it will bring back a number of familiar characters from the history of the galaxy far, far away.

In fact, barring the titular mercenary, Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand is also making a return, not to mention that the series might even end up tying into other shows that are simultaneously in the works, e.g. Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, for what Lucasfilm markets as a “climactic story event” down the line.

But can we expect anyone else to pop up in these projects? Well, concept artist Brian Maytas has revealed via Twitter that when they pitched the idea of a series revolving around a Mandalorian to former Disney CEO Bob Iger, he showed a picture of the sellsword holding out Baby Grogu in front of a group of his kin, which you can see below.

Star Wars Concept Art Hints At Return Of [SPOILERS] In The Book Of Boba Fett 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Interestingly enough, this was the picture that convinced execs to greenlight The Mandalorian and proceed with pre-production. But even though Boba Fett was a placeholder for Din Djarin back then, could Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau actually revisit this idea by including Baby Yoda in The Book of Boba Fett? It’s admittedly a bit of a stretch, but since the Child’s fate is no longer tied to Din, it wouldn’t be entirely unreasonable to see him appear throughout the so-called Mandoverse at random intervals.

What are your predictions about the plot of the upcoming series, though? Let us know in the usual place below.