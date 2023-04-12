‘Star Wars’ fan theory might explain why the Lightsabers in ‘Ahsoka’ look so weird

The Star Wars fanbase is still buzzing from its first look at Ahsoka, a live-action continuation of the powerful Force user’s story, which started in The Clone Wars.

An official teaser for the series, which is set to arrive on Disney Plus in August, provided just enough hints about the story to get audiences amped. Several fresh characters appear poised to make the transition to live-action for the first time, with characters like Sabine, Hera, and Ezra cropping up in the teaser for just long enough to tantalize fans of The Clone Wars and, more importantly, Rebels.

They’re not the only incoming characters, either. Several dark Force users also briefly appeared in the trailer, both wielding lightsabers of a curious color. We’ve seen the iconic weapons appear in a range of colors before, but none outside of red, blue, green, purple, and white. Those last two are also exceedingly rare, with only Mace Windu and Ahsoka known to wield a purple or white saber.

A new color debuted in the Ahsoka trailer, confusing fans and prompting questions about the significance of an orange lightsaber. Both Shin Hati and Baylon Skoll revealed orange sabers in brief flashes, and viewers are certain they hold some significance. One even thinks they’ve got it figured out, explaining to Reddit’s fan theories sub their belief that “Baylon and Shin use False Kyber.”

The user explains, via a lengthy but well-written post, that — while it’s not impossible for Kyber Crystals to be orange — they believe the color is instead the result of “Kohlen Crystal.” Also known as false Kyber, these Crystals share similarities with Kyber but are vitally different on a molecular level. Considering the scarcity of Kyber Crystals around the galaxy, user MicooDA believes Shin and Baylon are using a fake alternative to power their weapons.

They’ve got the receipts to back their claim up and even noted their theory that Shin and Baylon aren’t Sith. Instead, they are a new sect of the Jedi Order, reimagined by Baylon in his own image. Without access to proper Kyber Crystals, they sought out the false substitute — along with a droid that could teach them how to construct lightsabers — and began the process of creating a new, twisted version of the Jedi Order.

It’s a good theory, and commenters were quick to point that out below the post. Not everyone is on board with the idea, with some noting that Kyber Crystals can change color, even after a saber has been constructed, but MicooDA is standing strong. They think their theory is the best explanation for the orange sabers, and we can’t help but agree.