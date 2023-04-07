Who was the Huyang voice actor from ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’?

A slew of fresh Star Wars announcements drenched the web during early April’s official Star Wars Celebration, leaving fans of the sprawling franchise crosseyed as they tried to dedicate focus to each and every new development.

Among hyped-up chatter about the first official trailer for Ahsoka, news that Dave Filoni is set to conclude the Mandoverse with a full-blown film, and delight over Daisy Ridley’s return to the galaxy, a rather outdated question started to arise among fans. The character hasn’t been a major Star Wars player for awhile — and Clone Wars, the show he debuted in, concluded a full three years ago — but, somehow, Huyang is still finding his way into conversations.

Who played Huyang in Star Wars: The Clone Wars?

Image via Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

The Clone Wars continues to be one of Star Wars‘ most popular recent properties — at least among audiences who’ve actually laid eyes on the animated series. The war-torn saga sees the character of Ahsoka grow and change into a powerful and wise Force-user, one who’s disillusionment with the Jedi Order is a breath of fresh air, after so many Jedi-centric releases. It also follows a range of other popular characters — including Obi-Wan and Anakin — and introduces a slew of fresh faces, some of whom are set to make their live action debuts over the next several years.

Mixed among eye-catching characters like Ventress, Cad Bane, and Bo-Katan, several far less memorable characters aided in the ongoing fight between the Republic and the Confederacy. Among them was Huyang, a Mark IV architect droid who spent generations teaching Younglings how to construct their lightsabers. He was the professor who aided the likes of Yoda and Dooku in crafting their treasured weapons, and this, alone, makes him an absolutely vital Star Wars character. Within his ironclad memory banks, the droid contains memories of every lightsaber ever made — the Ollivander of the Star Wars world, if you will.

In the animated Clone Wars series, Huyang is brought to life by the singularly talented David Tennant. The celebrated Doctor Who staple — who’s also dipped his toes into the MCU, the Harry Potter films, and even the Shrek franchise — lent his voice to the character in Clone Wars‘ fifth season, and seems poised to make a return of sorts in the upcoming Ahsoka.

Tennant is not credited among Ahsoka‘s cast, but he is poised to at least get a mention in the series. And, considering his massive contributions to the Jedi Order over the years, its no wonder. His presence — albeit bare — in the live-action series could make way for a full-blown Tennant return to the Star Wars universe, a possibility that can only improve the prospects of whatever project he’s involved with.