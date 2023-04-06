‘Star Wars’ fans already pitching spinoffs for the less divisive of this week’s ‘Mandalorian’ guest stars

The latest episode of The Mandalorian was many things; a turning point for Bo-Katan, a reminder of why Bryce Dallas Howard needs to direct more things, and another showcase of those Grogu flips that crack up half the audience and leave the rest foaming at the mouth.

But “Chapter 22” also decided to go off the chain with rolling out the red carpet, featuring three of what might end up being the hardest-hitting celebrity cameos the Star Wars franchise may ever see; Hollywood legend Christopher Lloyd arguably took the cake in this department, being an illustrious figure in sci-fi spheres in particular thanks to his bread-and-butter role of Doc Brown in the Back to the Future franchise, while the more divisive Lizzo nevertheless bolstered a humorous back-and-forth with Jack Black‘s Captain Bombardier.

And it seems that Black’s role was somehow taken the most seriously, because the denizens of r/StarWars are now gunning for a Black-led spin-off.

Captain Bombardier is a supposedly reformed Imperial who now rules the utopian planet of Plazir-15, having abandoned the iron fist that he no doubt fed during his time with the Empire. Suffice to say, the character was undoubtedly a Jack Black type, and fans were all too happy to honor that with their pitches.

On the more serious side of things, other responders toyed with the potential of a mustache-twirling Bombardier fulfilling the sketchy gravitas he gave off in the episode in the most bumbling way possible, complete with a Paul F. Tomkins appearance.

Unfortunately, it’s safe to say that Bombardier was a one-off cameo that won’t be getting much more screentime beyond The Mandalorian. On the other hand, if the industry stays on course and continues milking the money factory that is Star Wars, we just might land on a Bombardier solo film some 50 years from now, where VFX will have hopefully progressed enough to perfect a Black deepfake.