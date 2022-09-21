‘Star Wars’ fans are loving their first taste of ‘Andor’

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode one

Andor is finally out on Disney Plus, and dedicated Star Wars fans are burning the midnight oil to get through the first three episodes. The show is already proving very different from other episodic streaming exclusives set in a galaxy far, far away, delivering an incredibly grimy and downbeat take on the mythology while showing Cassian Andor’s ruthlessness, cunning, and hints of his tragic past.

Fans are already giving their takes on social media, and in line with the very positive reviews, it seems the show is already impressing a lot of people.

Many are loving the opening scene in particular, which sees Andor searching for his long lost sister in a grimy nightclub/brothel. Some are comparing the rain and neon to Blade Runner:

Definite Blade Runner vibes from the #Andor opening scenes #StarWars — Eric Stewart (@EricStewart13) September 21, 2022

Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm #Andor how dare you be this good?!?!!?! Spy/political thriller/Blade Runner but make it Star Wars!!! Gtfo this is GREAT. — Kraken the Book Witch 📚🧙🏻‍♀️ (@VictoriaNoir89) September 21, 2022

Andor is giving me blade runner 2049 vibes omg — soraya 🌊 (@sormonster) September 21, 2022

Some can already tell this is going to be ‘Star Wars Noir’:

Having that first fight against the guards entirely without music was brilliant directing, as was letting us see a 'bad guy' in genuine grief over the death of his buddy. This is going to be Star Wars Noir and I love it. — The Ethical Panda – deep in Star Wars books (@EthicalPanda77) September 21, 2022

Others highlight the soundtrack, especially the tune playing in the club:

the music in #andor is so good, it’s unlike anything we’ve heard in star wars before. i’m obsessed with every creative decision that went into this show. — rosie (@houseoforgana) September 21, 2022

I love how not-Star Wars the music is, #Andor — G. (@GuilleCummings) September 21, 2022

i forgot nicholas britell is doing the music that’s why it’s so good and suspenseful lol — eilidh 🪴 andor!!!!!! (@penellaphie) September 21, 2022

And many are simply praising the show for raising the bar:

I could only watch the first episode tonight but #Andor has completely reprogrammed my brain's expectations of what a Star Wars story could be and that's a Good Thing. — Michelle the Mademoiselle with Shoes On 🇵🇭🇺🇸 (@michelle_IRL) September 21, 2022

first episode of #Andor is extremely good like this show is going to be very special — emmanuel (@__lemmanuel__) September 21, 2022

After this barnstorming opening, we’re diving right into episode two to see how things shake out, but just from this opening it seems the hype around Andor was real, and the Rogue One prequel is more than worth the long wait, even if those flashbacks to the title hero’s younger, happier days seem destined to end in misery.

Let’s strap ourselves in, then, as we discover the reasons why Cassian Andor hates the Empire so much.

The first three episodes of Andor are now available on Disney Plus.