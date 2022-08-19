The Mandalorian may just be the most universally loved installment in the behemoth franchise that is Star Wars, and a minor character is currently seeing plenty of love online,

The first episode of The Mandalorian set up a grand space western with the classic trope of a hero who limits their words, abandoned towns, shootouts, and being visually stunning. There’s a lot of love for Nick Nolte’s Kuill, but he can sit down, quite frankly in comparison to this absolute legend.

IG-11. Voiced by none other than famous director Taika Waititi is currently being showered in love by hardcore Star Wars fans. A twist for many, the only other IG unit seen in the franchise before was IG-88 who stood out during the famous bounty hunter scene in The Empire Strikes Back.

IG-11 is perhaps the first and only ally of Mando that never gets a proper send-off, nor is ever mentioned again after season one despite playing a crucial role in the discovery (and protection) of Grogu. Maybe the character’s greatest legacy is being included in the Razor Crest LEGO set after appearing in the sole episode.

Taika Waititi even somewhat jokingly said the character “held up the entire season” and has petitioned for a return in the role. Considering he still directs episodes of The Mandalorian, you may as well just let him go wild with IG-11. At very least, we desperately need more IG units in the many upcoming Star Wars shows.

The Mandalorian is available to stream from Disney Plus, with a third season on its way.