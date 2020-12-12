Star Wars Fans Are Concerned Over Vader’s Return In Obi-Wan Kenobi Show

Star Wars fans can barely contain their excitement for the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney+, though some of them have voiced their concerns about the kind of impact it will have on the character’s legacy.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Mouse House has revived the character since acquiring the rights to the galaxy far, far away back in 2012. Vader is heavily in numerous canonical comic books and novels, not to mention his brief, yet terrifyingly amazing appearance in Rogue One. Only this time around, Hayden Christensen will be donning the mask to portray the sinister villain.

We still don’t know how the producers wish to incorporate the character into the story, but they’ve teased that it’ll be the “rematch of the century.” Of course, the real question is how Christensen will get the opportunity to reprise his role as Anakin. After all, Lucasfilm has told fans that the show will take place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, so there isn’t a lot of wiggle room when you consider the way Obi-Wan and Anakin left things the last time they saw each other.

While the reaction to this game-changing announcement has been overwhelmingly positive, there are still some who think that another clash between Kenobi and his former padawan will diminish the impact of their final confrontation on the Death Star during the events of A New Hope. Here are some of the things they’ve been saying, as reported by the Independent:

“Very cautious about this because the only time they’re meant to meet again is on the Death Star. The impact of that showdown will be cheapened if they fight in between that,” one fan wrote. “Anakin and Obi-Wan will have a rematch… doesn’t that screw up their dialogue in A New Hope?” asked another. “If they do that, I’ll actually give them credit for it. I wouldn’t want them to f*** up their confrontational reunion in A New Hope.”

Of course, you can easily counter that argument when you consider the Obi-Wan Kenobi show might be the only chance we get to see what happened between Episode III and Episode IV or how the Jedi Master came to know about his best friend’s fate, given that he should’ve died on the lava banks of Mustafar. Though in any event, I guess most Star Wars enthusiasts are just glad to know that Christensen will be back.