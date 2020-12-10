Hayden Christensen Officially Signed On For Obi-Wan Show

There are many things wrong with the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, be it the over-reliance on CGI at the expense of the tangible practical effects to George Lucas’ weakness as a writer being very apparent thanks to some pretty rough dialogue that was recited via a number of wooden performances.

Speaking of which, Hayden Christensen usually gets a lot of hate for what he brought to the films and if we’re being honest, his work as Anakin Skywalker could be described as passable at best. True, the scripts didn’t do him any favors, but he wasn’t terribly convincing in the role regardless.

However, seeing as Star Wars is becoming increasingly powered by nostalgia these days, fans have been calling for the 39 year-old to return and after months of speculation that he’d show up in Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series via flashbacks, which We Got This Covered first told you last December, Lucasfilm has now made it official, announcing that the actor will indeed be reprising the role.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith,” the studio explained, “where he faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Not much is known just yet about how Christensen will factor into things, but it was promised that the series will feature “the rematch of the century” between Obi-Wan and Vader, which is more than enough to get us excited. But beyond that, there’s not a whole lot we can share about Christensen’s comeback at this time.

Of course, the big question here is whether this return will lead to more. Indeed, there’ve been whispers that the actor is set to appear in a whole host of Star Wars projects, not just the Obi-Wan series. And with the studio announcing a number of new TV shows tonight, that certainly seems possible. After all, we imagine that if Christensen’s return is well received, Lucasfilm will be eager to get him involved in a bigger capacity moving forward.