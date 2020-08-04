Thousands Of Star Wars Fans Want Hayden Christensen Back As Anakin Skywalker

The demand from Star Wars fans to see Hayden Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker remains strong. The actor portrayed young Skywalker in Star Wars Episode II: Attack Of The Clones and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith. Since then, however, he’s not returned to the big screen to reprise his role as the future Darth Vader.

For years, there’ve been rumors about Christensen returning for a cameo as Anakin. From a potential appearance in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker to now rumors of a possible role in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, he’s been linked to numerous projects over the last little while. The only appearance he made in The Rise Of Skywalker though was a voice cameo, and there’s still no official confirmation that he’ll be part of Obi-Wan.

With that being said, Radio Times recently released a poll to fans asking how they’d feel about a potential Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker and an overwhelming 94 percent of over 2,000 voters say they want him back. Obviously, there’s more than 2,000 Star Wars fans around the world, but it’s hard to imagine they’d feel any different. There was a lot of disappointment when it turned out Christensen was nowhere to be seen in The Rise Of Skywalker, after all.

Fans are currently holding out hope that the highly-anticipated return of The Chosen One will come on Disney+ for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Of course, given everything that’s going on with the current COVID-19 pandemic, it’s going to be a while before we get any official update from Lucasfilm on the project. In fact, production was put on hold recently, with everyone being sent home rather abruptly.

But don’t lose hope, as there’s still the bright lights of Ewan McGregor returning to play Obi-Wan. So hang in there Star Wars fans, as you might just get your wish.