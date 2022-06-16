Warning: this post contains spoilers for the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Bail Organa may be one of the most respected members of the Rebel Alliance and a dedicated voice for justice in the Star Wars Galaxy. But after this week’s episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, some fans are saying maybe he shouldn’t be trusted with any more top-secret details about the rebellion.

Warning: spoilers follow below.

A recent post on Reddit made light of a rather revealing voice mail (holo-mail?) the esteemed Senator from the planet Alderaan left for Kenobi while the former Jedi General was struggling to get Organa’s adoptive daughter Leia and a group of refugees off the planet Jabiim.

As far as messages go, Organa’s came off like someone faxing the script for Revenge of the Sith straight to Darth Vader’s secretary. In the space of less than a minute, Bail revealed the existence of Luke Skywalker and his location on Tatooine. He even straight-up admitted that he knew that leaving any message in the first place was a terrible idea. Organa might be a capable politician, but when it comes to handling sensitive intel he comes off like someone’s grandmother emailing a Nigerian “prince.”

Despite the fact that the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting significant praise from fans, the positive reception isn’t stopping fans from doing some serious roasting of Leia’s dad.

bail organa, not knowing if his daughter is safe or alive, saying he’ll go to tatooine to protect luke regardless pic.twitter.com/TSFmizdQJa — farmer of the year hayden christensen (@vaderqin) June 15, 2022

Bail Organa 100% gives out his social security number to scam emails. — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) June 15, 2022

Guys, let's be honest. #ObiWanKenobi episode 5 was fun to watch, however the worst part of the show is Bail Organa sending Obi Wan a message that reveals Luke's location. He was literally worried that Obi Wan was captured but still he sends that message! Stupid writing….🤦🏼‍♂️ — Nic (@Ca613Nic) June 16, 2022

Of course, this being Star Wars, not everyone is on the same page. It seems Organa has his share of stans too (hey, it’s Jimmy Smits, of course he does). Defenders are quick to point out that above all else, Bail is a father, worried sick about his daughter. And it’s not like she just got lost at the mall. She’s wandering a literal galaxy with one of the deadliest villains of all time (who is also, admittedly, her dad) in hot pursuit. Cut the guy some slack!

#Kenobi spoilers



I want to freaking hug him (and Breha) so much, the tick in his hand, there's no way they're doing good.



He didn't even knew if their daughter was still alive but he's still going to help Luke and the Lars 😭



We don't deserved Bail Organa pic.twitter.com/NaG5Z4M9r7 — sam 💙 (@jediagents) June 15, 2022

aggressive reminder that:



bail organa is the best star wars character and never did anything wrong, and if you hate on him i hope the door hits you in your way out #ObiWan pic.twitter.com/gmDuf29MLh — sam 💙 (@jediagents) June 16, 2022

#Kenobi spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

i feel like no one is talking about bail was ready to go to tatooine & help the lars' with luke bc like even though he adopted leia instead of luke, he's still padme's child & he still needs to protect that last link he has to his friend. pic.twitter.com/CQBVvk9YJ6 — cait ❁ (@padmeamidqla) June 15, 2022

Agree or disagree, fans will only have to wait until next week to find out the ramifications of Bail’s message. The series finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi airs on Wednesday on Disney Plus.