‘Star Wars’ fans emotional as ‘Tales of the Jedi’ makes key ‘Attack of the Clones’ scene even more tragic

Tales of the Jedi dropped yesterday on Disney Plus, and everything in the show involving Count Dooku was straight fire.

The Attack of the Clones character has previously been explored in novels and comics, but seeing him as a conflicted Jedi Master slowly realizing that the Senate is corrupt, that the Jedi Order is too wrapped up in rules to defend regular people, and making a lethal decision to permanently ally with Darth Sidious, made for great drama.

A highlight was his mission with Qui-Gon Jinn as his Padawan, with Dooku’s obvious affection for his former student later providing a tearjerking moment when he learns of his death at the hands of Darth Maul. Knowing that backstory casts new light on the scene in Attack of the Clones where he talks with a captured Obi-Wan, and fans are emotional.

Christopher Lee delivers one of the better performances in the prequel trilogy and Dooku’s obvious sadness when speaking of Qui-Gon was touching, though is now especially miserable given that we know how much his former Padawan’s death affected him.

We also now know that this sadness was touched with righteous anger, as the Jedi High Council didn’t take Qui-Gon’s report that they’d encountered a new Sith Lord seriously. Perhaps if they had they would have sent reinforcements to Naboo and Qui-Gon might have survived. What might have happened next is fun to imagine and we agree with Dooku that it’s certainly possible he’d have realized the flaws of the Jedi and joined him on Geonosis. At any rate, it’d make a fun Star Wars ‘What If…?’.

Tales of the Jedi is available to stream in full on Disney Plus.