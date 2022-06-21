‘Star Wars’ fans hoping an underrated character gets their live-action due

The Star Wars shows on Disney Plus have delighted fans by bringing in characters from animated shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels into live-action. The Mandalorian brought Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano to life, while The Book of Boba Fett did the same for grizzled bounty hunter Cad Bane.

This is starting to look like a trend, so fans are debating which other animated characters should make the jump. There are some obvious candidates like Captain Rex and Admiral Thrawn (both of which will likely appear in the Ahsoka solo show), but users on r/StarWars are currently calling for another important The Clone Wars character to make a comeback: Barriss Offee.

Offee wouldn’t technically be making her live-action debut as she was introduced in Attack of the Clones and can be seen in the battle of Geonosis, but her character was considerably expanded in The Clone Wars.

Her arc saw her gradually becoming disillusioned with the Jedi Order due to their militaristic actions during the ongoing wars. This eventually led to her orchestrating a bombing of the Jedi Temple and attempting to frame Ahsoka for the crime. Offee was rumbled by Anakin, put on trial, and promptly banished.

Offee’s ultimate fate is unknown, leaving some tantalizing territory for a future show to explore. Posters theorize that her flirtation with the Dark Side and lightsaber talent may result in her becoming an Imperial Inquisitor hunting down the remaining Jedi.

Either way, a new story focused on a former Jedi who has both light and dark elements would be an interesting watch. So far, Disney and Lucasfilm have shied away from stories involving ‘gray Jedi’, but if they ever wanted to focus on one, we agree that Barriss Offee is full of storytelling potential.