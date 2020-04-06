Obi-Wan Series Set For 2022 Debut On Disney Plus

Remember when Star Wars fans were flipping out over the possibility of Kenobi: A Star Wars Story? Back when Lucasfilm had lofty plans for 2+ film projects every 18 months? Oh, how far we’ve come.

Thanks to the advent of Disney+, coupled with Lucasfilm’s revised strategy for all things Star Wars, the immediate future of everyone’s favorite far-away galaxy looks very bright indeed, what with season 2 of The Mandalorian already on the cards.

It’s joined on the Disney production line by a TV spinoff for Rogue One breakout Cassian Andor, not to mention the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Neither project has hit the ground running just yet – thanks, in part, to the gloomy uncertainty brought on by the Coronavirus – but if a Disney press release is to be believed, the Mouse House is hoping to have Obi-Wan on Disney+ by 2022.

As reported by MCU Cosmic, the press release, which was originally issued by the company’s French arm, lists MCU spinoffs like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for a 2020 launch on Disney+.

Looking further afield, though, and the Rogue One-themed spinoff for Cassian Andor, which will seemingly herald the return of Alan Tudyk as K-2SO, is on course for a release in 2021. That seems far too soon for a show that’s reportedly fallen prey to script issues (ditto for Obi-Wan) though, so perhaps it’s best taking this with a pinch of salt.

And then there’s the very real, and very concerning, Coronavirus situation to consider. As the world comes to the grips with the pandemic, all future entertainment projects have naturally fallen onto the back-burner, while those near completion have been hit with lengthy delays.

So, yes, chances are Obi-Wan and the Cassian Andor series are even further out than this Disney press release suggests. But hopefully not too far out, because lord knows we all need a little art to lift our spirits in this trying time.