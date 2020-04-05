Obi-Wan Show Reportedly Having More Trouble Behind The Scenes

Long before Disney officially unveiled their streaming platform, we began hearing plenty of rumors with regards to what shows and movies the House of Mouse was actively working on. At the time, there was a lot of positive buzz surrounding The Mandalorian (the pre-release excitement turned out to be well-warranted, too), but we also heard a handful of rumors about other Star Wars projects planned for Disney Plus, including an Obi-Wan spinoff that would feature Ewan McGregor himself.

Over the past few months, the studio has shed some much needed light on the series, too, confirming Ewan’s involvement and the show’s placement in the timeline (for those wondering, it’s going to be set eight years after Revenge of the Sith, and 11 years before the events of A New Hope), among other things. However, we’ve also heard plenty about the series’ troubled development, including reports that production has been delayed indefinitely, with the crew and cast being sent home. And ever since then, the fate of the show has been a bit unclear.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like things are getting any better, either. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ewan would return months before it was revealed by Disney, and that Rey would turn out to be Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] in The Rise of Skywalker – say that there’s now some new drama going on behind the scenes. And it’s due to the most recent writer to have joined the project.

For those who aren’t aware, Deborah Chow (who’s helmed episodes for a handful of high-profile shows, including Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Jessica Jones and even The Mandalorian) is sitting in the director’s chair, and Lucasfilm recently brought writer Joby Harold on board (replacing Hossein Amini) to write all six of the episodes. From what we’ve been told, though, it looks like Harold and Chow aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on the direction the show is going in, which could end up in one of them departing from the project, or Lucasfilm needing to find additional writers to help smooth things out.

Apparently, Chow isn’t a fan of Harold or his work and it’s causing some tension behind the scenes. There’s always a chance, of course, that the two of them will get on the same page, but right now, we’re hearing from our sources – who also told us [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker – that it seems likely that one of them will end up departing. Or, as mentioned above, the studio will need to hire someone else to help Harold out.

In any case, it seems like the Obi-Wan show is still a long ways away from escaping its production troubles and as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.