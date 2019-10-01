Star Wars Just Revealed The Franchise’s First Openly Gay Couple

Star Wars Resistance has been confirmed to feature the saga’s first ever openly gay couple. Though there have been LGBT+ characters in expanded media such as novels – check out Star Wars: Aftermath, for example – there haven’t been any gay relationships in the saga on screen to date. Fans probably couldn’t have predicted who the first SW gay couple would be, though, as it’s a pair of aliens resembling a pig and an owl.

Exec producers Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman spoke about Resistance – the Disney animated series that’s mostly aimed at a younger audience than The Clone Wars and Rebels – on the Coffee with Kenobi podcast recently and it was Ridge who spilled the beans on Flix and Orka, loveable comic relief characters who man the Office of Acquisitions in the Colossus station.

“I think it’s safe to say they’re an item, absolutely. They’re absolutely a gay couple and we’re proud of that. We love Flix and Orka.”

Of course, a lot of fans are hoping that Flix and Orka aren’t the only Star Wars gay couple we’ll get this year. It’d be nice to have a human couple in live-action, for instance. Yes, I’m talking about Finn and Poe. There’s been a lot of speculation that the pair’s friendship could become something more, something which both John Boyega and Oscar Isaac have fueled as well. We’ll have to see if anything comes of all the talk when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas this December, though.

As for Star Wars Resistance, the second and final season – which takes place in between The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker – is set to premiere on Disney Channel on October 6th.