‘Star Wars’ supporters name the ‘Rogue One’ spinoff they really want to see

Most fans are in agreement that Rogue One is the best Star Wars movie of the Disney era by a distance, but the fact the entire principal cast was killed off before the credits rolled seemed to torpedo any chance of seeing the beloved cast of characters again, at least until the streaming wars kicked off.

Andor will premiere later this summer with the first of its two 12-episode seasons, and there’s going to be an abundance of small screen exclusives set in a galaxy far, far away heading to the Mouse House’s platform for the foreseeable future. If the Rogue One mythos can be mined for Diego Luna’s solo series, then there’s no reason why it can’t happen again, with Star Wars supporters on Reddit naming their preferred candidate should Lucasfilm opt for another return to the well.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Donnie Yen admitted he’d definitely consider a Star Wars return as Chirrut Îmwe, and the prospect of seeing the martial arts icon headlining his own action-packed episodic adventure (potentially with Jiang Wen’s Baze Malbus and the Guardians of the Whills in tow) would be an undeniably exciting prospect.

Having appeared in the Mulan remake and Rogue One, Yen evidently has a solid working relationship with Disney, while John Wick: Chapter 4 continues his long-overdue extended sabbatical into the Hollywood market, and you could guarantee folks would lose their minds were he announced for a standalone series.

We’ll just have to wait and see whether it ever comes to pass, but surely it’s an opportunity too good to pass up.