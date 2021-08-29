Rogue One Actor Says He’s Open To Star Wars Return

A huge number of Star Wars fans view Rogue One as the best movie of the Disney era, with Gareth Edwards’ boots on the ground sci-fi war epic regularly trending on social media for no other reason than the fact people love it, but it hardly lent itself to continued adventures featuring the core cast when they were all killed off by the time the credits rolled.

That being said, while Rogue One may have pigeonholed itself somewhat by wiping out the entire ensemble, Lucasfilm have already shown that there’s still room to continue building out that pocket of the universe. Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor is headlining his own Disney Plus series set five years before the film, while Felicity Jones has admitted more than once that she’d be game for a return as Jyn Erso under the right circumstances.

The latest Rogue One alumni refusing to rule out a Star Wars comeback is Donnie Yen, who played Chirrut Îmwe. In a new interview, the martial arts legend admitted that even though the ball is firmly in Disney’s court, he’s be open to the idea were an offer to come his way.

“Well, I would definitely consider it. I had a great time shooting Rogue One, and I guess people like my character. It really depends, you don’t know what they’re thinking. I leave it up to Disney to sort it out. We’ll see. I believe in destiny. A lot of times, what brings people together in one film, it’s all about timing and destiny.”

If Cassian Andor can get his own solo project, then there’s no reason why Chirrut Îmwe can’t, either. In fact, an action-heavy episodic effort focusing on the blind badass and companion Baze Malbus has no shortage of potential, especially if it were to revolve around the Guardians of the Whills at large, the organization they’re both part of that reveres the Force but aren’t Jedi. We’re just spitballing here, but more Donnie Yen is never a bad thing, and Rogue One could end up providing ample inspiration for any number of Star Wars streaming exclusives.