Star Wars: Andor Has Reportedly Wrapped Production

It’s all systems go for the Star Wars Disney plus universe, with a deluge of reports and rumors making the rounds offering all sorts of details regarding the slate of upcoming streaming exclusives set in a galaxy far, far away.

We’ve known for a long time that The Book of Boba Fett was premiering in December, but recent chatter indicated that Obi-Wan Kenobi had wrapped principal photography and moved into post-production, while Carl Weathers confirmed that he’d be directing an episode of The Mandalorian‘s third season, which he claimed was set to kick off filming next month.

The latest addition to the never-ending churn of scuttlebutt offers that Rogue One prequel Andor has officially wrapped and is well on track to hit Disney Plus next year. It’s been a long and winding road to get to this point, though, with the start of production being delayed by months as a result of the pandemic, while the show’s reliance on good old fashioned exterior location shooting at the expense of Lucasfilm’s Stagecraft technology stretched things out a little longer.

We all know what the future holds for Diego Luna’s title hero, so the pressure is on for Andor to tell a tale that ensures audiences remain invested in a protagonist we know doesn’t make it out of his own story alive. Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Robert Emms have all joined the ensemble in undisclosed roles, while Genevieve O’Reilly will return as Mon Mothma alongside Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera in a series that’s been tantalizingly described by the studio as a “rousing spy thiller” set in the Star Wars sandbox.