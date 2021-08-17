The Mandalorian Star Says Season 3 Starts Shooting Next Month

Ever since it was first revealed that The Book of Boba Fett would be swooping in to steal the end-of-year release date on Disney Plus that fans had come to expect from The Mandalorian, all sorts of questions have been asked about what the short- and long-term future holds for Din Djarin’s next set of adventures.

In the aftermath of Season 2 wrapping production, we’ve seen Temuera Morrison’s solo series, Rogue One prequel Andor, and Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi all start and finish shooting, with barely an indication of when we could expect to see Mando again. Bar the swathe of rumors picking out start dates that range from the end of last year to several more down the line, fans only have guesses to work with.

One of the presumed stumbling blocks has been leading man Pedro Pascal’s schedule, with the actor in Canada shooting HBO’s video game adaptation The Last of Us until next summer, a far cry from the California soundstages that The Mandalorian calls home. However, recurring star and occasional director Carl Weathers has revealed that cameras are set to start rolling on the Star Wars smash hit within the next month.

“And so now, we’re gonna start a new season of The Mandalorian, within the next month. Yeah. And I get to be in front of camera again, and I get to direct again.”

Pascal is under a first-position contract for The Last of Us, which means that HBO are under no obligation to grant him leave to travel back and forth and suit up for The Mandalorian. Fortunately, the character spends the majority of his screentime with his helmet on, so after seeing the star’s handsome face more often than we’d become accustomed to in Season 2, the next run may have to keep the mysterious bounty hunter’s visage shrouded more often than not. It all depends on Pascal’s schedule, but don’t be surprised if he does most of his work from the recording booth.