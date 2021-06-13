The Mandalorian Season 3 May Take Years To Release

It’s been evident for a while that we’ll be waiting a lot longer than usual between seasons of The Mandalorian, but it’s hardly as though Disney Plus are planning to starve subscribers of Star Wars content.

The Book of Boba Fett recently wrapped and is on track for a December debut, while Andor is near the end of production as Obi-Wan Kenobi gets into the swing of things, with the latter pair of shows set to premiere during 2022. However, insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that we might not be seeing Din Djarin back on our screens for a few more years, but the tipster doesn’t expound on how he reached the conclusion that The Mandalorian could be absent for all that time.

That being said, recent reports that came directly from folks attached to Lucasfilm revealed that season 3 won’t be getting underway until the tail end of this year at the earliest, if not as late as mid-2022, that much we know. Pedro Pascal, meanwhile, is occupied for the better part of the next twelve months with HBO Max’s The Last of Us, plus any other commitments he has.

That being said, Mando’s return is arguably much further along the development process than the likes of The Acolyte, Ahsoka and Lando given that it already has a full creative team and principal cast in place who’ve got plenty of experience bringing the world to life, so it’s hard to see where Richtman is getting his time frame from without providing any background details or information.

In any case, let’s just hope it doesn’t take that long, because The Mandalorian is one of the biggest and most popular shows on television that’ll be sorely missed if it’s off our screens for several years.